    111th ATKW Women's Group

    HORSHAM, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta 

    111th Attack Wing

    There is a new Women's Group for the women of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, as of June 13, 2021. The 111th ATKW Women's Group, which has the full support of Wing Leadership, meets every Regularly Scheduled Drill to discuss common concerns, career development, work and personal life balance, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021
    Category: PSA
    HORSHAM, PA, US 

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    111th Attack Wing
    111th ATKW
    Biddle Air National Guard Base
    Women's Group

