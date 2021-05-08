video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810202" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

There is a new Women's Group for the women of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, as of June 13, 2021. The 111th ATKW Women's Group, which has the full support of Wing Leadership, meets every Regularly Scheduled Drill to discuss common concerns, career development, work and personal life balance, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)