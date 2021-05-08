There is a new Women's Group for the women of the 111th Attack Wing headquartered at Biddle Air National Guard base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, as of June 13, 2021. The 111th ATKW Women's Group, which has the full support of Wing Leadership, meets every Regularly Scheduled Drill to discuss common concerns, career development, work and personal life balance, and more. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Wilfredo Acosta)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 15:06
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810202
|VIRIN:
|210805-Z-DY323-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108512959
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|HORSHAM, PA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 111th ATKW Women's Group, by SrA Wilfredo Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT