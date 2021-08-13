Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Elizabeth Demoran and Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lee, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., present their idea for a new oil pan hoist for the C-130J airframe for Spark Tank 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 10:17
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 

    This work, Spark Tank submission, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    403rd Wing
    ReserveReform

