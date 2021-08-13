Senior Airman Elizabeth Demoran and Senior Master Sgt. Michael Lee, 403rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., present their idea for a new oil pan hoist for the C-130J airframe for Spark Tank 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 10:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810185
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-KV687-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108512717
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spark Tank submission, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
