    50th ARS fuels Lakenheath

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.08.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cedrique Oldaker 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll footage of the 50th Air Refuelling Squadron from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, conduct mid air refuelling with Royal Air Force Lakenheath F-15E Strike Eagles as part of a joint training exercise at RAF Lakeanheath, England, Aug. 11, 2021. The training was conducted as apart of Agile Combat Employment with the aim of integrating and building interoperability with units they do not typically train with.

    Date Taken: 11.08.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 07:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810170
    VIRIN: 210811-F-TF632-673
    Filename: DOD_108512417
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 50th ARS fuels Lakenheath, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    MacDill AFB
    USAF
    50th ARS
    Air Refuelling

