50th ARS fuels Lakenheath

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810170" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-Roll footage of the 50th Air Refuelling Squadron from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, conduct mid air refuelling with Royal Air Force Lakenheath F-15E Strike Eagles as part of a joint training exercise at RAF Lakeanheath, England, Aug. 11, 2021. The training was conducted as apart of Agile Combat Employment with the aim of integrating and building interoperability with units they do not typically train with.