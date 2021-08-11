B-Roll footage of the 50th Air Refuelling Squadron from MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, conduct mid air refuelling with Royal Air Force Lakenheath F-15E Strike Eagles as part of a joint training exercise at RAF Lakeanheath, England, Aug. 11, 2021. The training was conducted as apart of Agile Combat Employment with the aim of integrating and building interoperability with units they do not typically train with.
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 07:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810170
|VIRIN:
|210811-F-TF632-673
|Filename:
|DOD_108512417
|Length:
|00:03:11
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 50th ARS fuels Lakenheath, by A1C Cedrique Oldaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
