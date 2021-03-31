Mission video for the 39th Air Base Wing stationed at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 07:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810169
|VIRIN:
|210331-F-TO545-381
|Filename:
|DOD_108512416
|Length:
|00:02:10
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th Air Base Wing Mission Video, by SrA Matthew Angulo, SSgt Alexander Cook, SSgt Dhruv Gopinath and TSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT