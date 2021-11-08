Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.11.2021

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from units across Europe conduct the call for fire lane during the U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 11, 2021. The six-day event challenges competitors to overcome an extensive set of tasks and missions designed to test their warfighting knowledge, physical fitness, battlefield skills in hands-on and situational testing, as well as individual oral and written examinations. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 01:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810163
    VIRIN: 210811-A-BS310-1000
    Filename: DOD_108512205
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    This work, U.S. Army Europe and Africa Best Warrior Competition 2021, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    EBWC
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF

