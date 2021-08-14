Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew rescued three people from a vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier, Saturday. The men were safely transferred without injuries to Station St. Petersburg to awaiting emergency services personnel. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US 

    TAGS

    Florida
    Coast Guard
    St. Petersburg
    taking on water
    safe boating CoastGuardNewswire

