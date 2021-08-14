Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier

A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 29-foot Response Boat-Small II boatcrew rescued three people from a vessel taking on water near the St. Petersburg Pier, Saturday. The men were safely transferred without injuries to Station St. Petersburg to awaiting emergency services personnel. U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 13:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810153
|VIRIN:
|210814-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511697
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
