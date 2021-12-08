480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron Airmen prepare to launch U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 at Łask Air Base, Poland. Pilots arrive and taxi.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810149
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-SS755-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108511645
|Length:
|00:03:19
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Airmen prepare to launch aircraft, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
