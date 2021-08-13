480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft take off and land during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 at Łask Air Base, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 10:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810148
|VIRIN:
|210815-F-SS755-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511634
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft take off and land during ADR 21.3, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
