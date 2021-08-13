Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft take off and land during ADR 21.3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft take off and land during Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 at Łask Air Base, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 10:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810148
    VIRIN: 210815-F-SS755-0001
    Filename: DOD_108511634
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft take off and land during ADR 21.3, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    52nd Fighter Wing
    jets
    training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT