U.S. Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, participated in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 at Łask Air Base, Poland. ADR 21.3 was a bilateral training exercise with the Polish to enhance partner interoperability and maintain joint readiness.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2021 07:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810145
|VIRIN:
|210814-F-SS755-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511578
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, ADR 21.3 Ends as a Success, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT