Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ADR 21.3 Ends as a Success

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    08.13.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Plyler 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 480th Fighter Squadron, 52nd Fighter Wing, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, participated in Aviation Detachment Rotation 21.3 at Łask Air Base, Poland. ADR 21.3 was a bilateral training exercise with the Polish to enhance partner interoperability and maintain joint readiness.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.15.2021 07:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810145
    VIRIN: 210814-F-SS755-0001
    Filename: DOD_108511578
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ADR 21.3 Ends as a Success, by TSgt Anthony Plyler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    480th
    ACE
    training
    VIPER kit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT