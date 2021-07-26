Aviation Rescue Swimmer Explains What Life is Like Onboard USS America (LHA 6) During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21.

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coye Fant, from Morrison, Fla., talks about his duties while forward-deployed on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 18:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810141
|VIRIN:
|210725-N-IO312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511353
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
