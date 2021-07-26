Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Rescue Swimmer Explains What Life is Like Onboard USS America (LHA 6) During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.26.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 25, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Coye Fant, from Morrison, Fla., talks about his duties while forward-deployed on the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) during Exercise Talisman Sabre 21. Australian and U.S. Forces combine biannually for Talisman Sabre, a month-long multi-domain exercise that strengthens allied and partner capabilities to respond to the full range of Indo-Pacific security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 18:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810141
    VIRIN: 210725-N-IO312-1001
    Filename: DOD_108511353
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, Aviation Rescue Swimmer Explains What Life is Like Onboard USS America (LHA 6) During Exercise Talisman Sabre 21., by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SAR
    Search and Rescue
    HSC 25
    MH-60S Seahawk helicopter
    USS America
    Talisman Sabre 21

