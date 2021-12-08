Dry and wet SPIE rigging B-Roll

U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct special patrol insertion and extraction rigging training at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 12, 2021. SPIE rigging techniques are used to rapidly insert and extract Marines when a landing zone is unavailable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 23:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810136
|VIRIN:
|210715-M-CG913-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108511114
|Length:
|00:06:05
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
