Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dry and wet SPIE rigging B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.12.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division, conduct special patrol insertion and extraction rigging training at Kin Blue training area, Okinawa, Japan, on Aug. 12, 2021. SPIE rigging techniques are used to rapidly insert and extract Marines when a landing zone is unavailable. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jerry Edlin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 23:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810136
    VIRIN: 210715-M-CG913-1001
    Filename: DOD_108511114
    Length: 00:06:05
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dry and wet SPIE rigging B-Roll, by LCpl Jerry Edlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    recon
    training
    3rd reconnaissance battalion
    3rd recon
    3d MARDIV
    SPIE rigging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT