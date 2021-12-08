3d Marine Division conducts a ship-to-shore movement during LSE21

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, depart from the USS San Diego (LPD 22) on a Landing Craft Air Cushion attached to Assault Craft Unit 5 and conduct a ship-to-shore movement to Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 12, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)