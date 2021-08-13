Check out this week's Omaha District Corps Update hosted by Kimberly Lopes. In this episode we take a look at the Army's new high-altitude research laboratory on Pikes Peak.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 20:20
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|810122
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-VM618-091
|Filename:
|DOD_108510744
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|OMAHA, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE Omaha District Corps Update, by Frederick Hoyt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT