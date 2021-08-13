Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Omaha District Corps Update

    OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Frederick Hoyt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District

    Check out this week's Omaha District Corps Update hosted by Kimberly Lopes. In this episode we take a look at the Army's new high-altitude research laboratory on Pikes Peak.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 20:20
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810122
    VIRIN: 210813-A-VM618-091
    Filename: DOD_108510744
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: OMAHA, NE, US 

