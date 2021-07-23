Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    149th Fighter Winng, 149th Medical Group Reno TDY

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Mancuso 

    149th Fighter Wing Public Affairs (Texas Air National Guard)

    The 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group recently returned from a week long training event in Reno, Nevada. The training ensures the Gunfighters are ready, if called upon, to act as the lead agency for any emergency response or domestic operation opportunity. Another highlight of the training was the moral portion that was built into the training by getting as much involvement as possible from all members.

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 17:31
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

