149th Fighter Winng, 149th Medical Group Reno TDY

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/810100" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group recently returned from a week long training event in Reno, Nevada. The training ensures the Gunfighters are ready, if called upon, to act as the lead agency for any emergency response or domestic operation opportunity. Another highlight of the training was the moral portion that was built into the training by getting as much involvement as possible from all members.