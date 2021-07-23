149th Fighter Winng, 149th Medical Group Reno TDY

The 149th Fighter Wing Medical Group recently returned from a week long training event in Reno, Nevada. The training ensures the Gunfighters are ready, if called upon, to act as the lead agency for any emergency response or domestic operation opportunity. Another highlight of the training was the moral portion that was built into the training by getting as much involvement as possible from all members.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 17:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810100
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-QB902-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510522
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
