    Arizona National Guard Covid-19 Mission Video

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Arizona Army and Air National Guard responded to the global pandemic with an all-hands on-deck response. Here is a recap of some of our accomplishments throughout the last year and a half, showing how we assisted our communities by stocking store shelves, assisting at food banks and manning COVID testing and vaccination sites. (Videos and Photos by the Arizona National Guard Covid-19 Public Affairs Team.)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 15:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: AZ, US

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Arizona National Guard
    Soldiers
    AZNG
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

