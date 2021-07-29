3-61 CAV Machine Gun Drills

Soldiers assigned to Elite Troop, 3rd Squadron, 61st Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, perform machine gun drills with the M240 machine gun on Fort Carson, Colo., July 29. Practicing the fundamentals is an important way for Soldiers to increase their lethality.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 16:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810087
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-Jz147-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108510342
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
