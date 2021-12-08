Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from boat fire east of the Skyway Bridge

    ST PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew sprays water over a 60-foot vessel on fire east of the Skyway Bridge Aug. 13, 2021. The two men aboard the vessel were safely transferred without injuries to O'Neill’s Marina to awaiting emergency services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 13:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810084
    VIRIN: 210813-G-G0107-1004
    Filename: DOD_108510246
    Length: 00:00:07
    Location: ST PETERSBURG, FL, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from boat fire east of the Skyway Bridge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

