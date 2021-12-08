A Coast Guard Station St. Petersburg 45-foot Response Boat—Medium crew sprays water over a 60-foot vessel on fire east of the Skyway Bridge Aug. 13, 2021. The two men aboard the vessel were safely transferred without injuries to O'Neill’s Marina to awaiting emergency services personnel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810084
|VIRIN:
|210813-G-G0107-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108510246
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|ST PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Coast Guard, partner agency rescue 2 from boat fire east of the Skyway Bridge, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT