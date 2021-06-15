Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Little Rock Mission Video 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Isaiah Miller 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    This video sets forth the respective missions of the agencies across Little Rock Air Force Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 13:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810080
    VIRIN: 210615-F-KQ249-1001
    Filename: DOD_108510226
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Little Rock Mission Video 2021, by A1C Isaiah Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    19th Airlift Wing
    189th Airlift Wing
    Team Little Rock
    314th Airlift Wing
    913th Airlift Group
    Herk Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT