Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Command Climate Survey Underway at Naval District Washington

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTION, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Seaman Oliver Serna 

    Naval District Washington

    WASHINGTON (NNS) - Naval District Washington will participate in the Department of Defense-wide Defense Equal Opportunity Climate Survey (DEOCS) starting Aug. 9-20, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 13:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810079
    VIRIN: 210813-N-DD308-1001
    Filename: DOD_108510223
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: WASHINGTION, DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Command Climate Survey Underway at Naval District Washington, by SN Oliver Serna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Survey
    Equal Opportunity
    Mission Readiness
    DEOCS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT