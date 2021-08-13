Aviataion Combat Element, 11th MEU

U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Erik Shinkle, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, introduces the aviation combat element for the 11th MEU at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The aviation combat element, made up of VMM-165 and Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, is tasked with performing the six functions of Marine aviation: offensive air support, anti-air warfare, assault support, air reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and control of aircraft and missiles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)
