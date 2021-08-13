Aviataion Combat Element, 11th MEU

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Erik Shinkle, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, introduces the aviation combat element for the 11th MEU at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The aviation combat element, made up of VMM-165 and Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, is tasked with performing the six functions of Marine aviation: offensive air support, anti-air warfare, assault support, air reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and control of aircraft and missiles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)