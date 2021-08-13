Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviataion Combat Element, 11th MEU

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Seth Rosenberg 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Erik Shinkle, a UH-1Y Venom pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, introduces the aviation combat element for the 11th MEU at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California. The aviation combat element, made up of VMM-165 and Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, is tasked with performing the six functions of Marine aviation: offensive air support, anti-air warfare, assault support, air reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and control of aircraft and missiles. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Seth Rosenberg)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 12:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 810078
    VIRIN: 210813-M-ON629-390
    Filename: DOD_108510222
    Length: 00:02:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aviataion Combat Element, 11th MEU, by Cpl Seth Rosenberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

