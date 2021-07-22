Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army veterinarian food inspection specialist

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Azaria Foster 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    U.S. Army veterinarian food inspection specialist b-roll.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810064
    VIRIN: 210722-F-HS026-938
    Filename: DOD_108509948
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army veterinarian food inspection specialist, by A1C Azaria Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Army

    Army

    NJ

    JBMDL

    Joint Base McGuire - Dix - Lakehurst

    veterinarian food inspection

    New Jesery

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Army
    NJ
    veterinarian food inspection

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT