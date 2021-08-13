Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Lemonnier provides COVID-19 vaccine

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    Camp Lemonnier continues to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to its service members and employees.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 10:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810028
    VIRIN: 210813-N-AW702-0009
    Filename: DOD_108509827
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier provides COVID-19 vaccine, by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    vaccine
    pandemic
    COVID-19

