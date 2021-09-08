Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Northern Strike 21-2 Sustainment Operations B-Roll

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Viglianco 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-roll Package showing sustainment operations during Northern Strike 21-2, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan.

    Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two week period.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 10:41
    36th Sustainment Brigade
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    126th Quartermaster Company
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

