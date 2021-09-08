B-roll Package showing sustainment operations during Northern Strike 21-2, Aug. 9, 2021, at the Camp Grayling Joint Maneuver Training Center, Grayling, Michigan.
Northern Strike is a joint service, multicomponent, multinational readiness building exercise that allows units to complete training requirements in a condensed two week period.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810025
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-ZH169-283
|Filename:
|DOD_108509753
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Northern Strike 21-2 Sustainment Operations B-Roll, by SSgt Tristan Viglianco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT