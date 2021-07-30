Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ryan Pinney | Smile

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Ryan Pinney, a participant in the Tokyo Olympics, offers words of encouragement to his fellow Warriors.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 810023
    VIRIN: 073021-F-XX948-001
    PIN: 73021
    Filename: DOD_108509742
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2

