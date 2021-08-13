How Can I Help Those Who Can't Get the Vaccine

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Col. (Dr.) Joshua Sacha, Officer in Charge and Medical Director of Allergy, Immunology and Immunization at LRMC, explains what you can do to help protect those who can't get the vaccine.