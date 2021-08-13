Lt. Col. (Dr.) Joshua Sacha, Officer in Charge and Medical Director of Allergy, Immunology and Immunization at LRMC, explains what you can do to help protect those who can't get the vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 10:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810017
|VIRIN:
|210813-A-GW628-101
|Filename:
|DOD_108509672
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, How Can I Help Those Who Can't Get the Vaccine, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT