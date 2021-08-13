Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How Can I Help Those Who Can't Get the Vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    08.13.2021

    Video by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    Lt. Col. (Dr.) Joshua Sacha, Officer in Charge and Medical Director of Allergy, Immunology and Immunization at LRMC, explains what you can do to help protect those who can't get the vaccine.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 10:39
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810017
    VIRIN: 210813-A-GW628-101
    Filename: DOD_108509672
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How Can I Help Those Who Can't Get the Vaccine, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC
    COVID-19
    gettheshot

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT