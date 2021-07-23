Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Light The Way: Technical Control Facility

    ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    07.23.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Joshua Trundle, 501st Combat Support Wing command chief, visits RAF Molesworth Technical Control Facility (TCF) to get a hands-on tour with Airman 1st Class Alexi Reboulet.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 08:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 810009
    VIRIN: 210723-F-DS607-0001
    Filename: DOD_108509484
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ENG, GB

    comm
    Pathfinders
    technical control facility
    501st Combat Support Wing
    Light The Way
    Senior Airman Gabrielle Winn

