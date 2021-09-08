Personnel from the 434th air refueling wing performed a deployment readiness exercise, August 6– 8, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to test the wing’s proficiency in processing personnel and equipment from Grissom to a deployed location.
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 08:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810008
|VIRIN:
|210809-F-DK648-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108509473
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 434th performs Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT