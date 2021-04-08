Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1CAB, 1ID aerial gunnery at Grafenwoehr

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    08.04.2021

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, conduct aerial gunnery training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

