U.S. Soldiers, assigned to 1st Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division, conduct aerial gunnery training at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 4, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2021 10:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|810002
|VIRIN:
|210804-A-BS310-2222
|Filename:
|DOD_108509383
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1CAB, 1ID aerial gunnery at Grafenwoehr, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
