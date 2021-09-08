Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    380th AEW Facilities Maintenance: Bathroom Bandit

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    08.09.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. JaoTorey Johnson 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    This video is a PSA created to entertainingly inform/remind the Al Dhafra Air Base population about community standards when it comes to maintaining the shared showers and latrines around base.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.13.2021 05:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809999
    VIRIN: 210809-F-VZ160-1001
    Filename: DOD_108509340
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: AE

    This work, 380th AEW Facilities Maintenance: Bathroom Bandit, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    united arab emirates
    afcent
    380 AEW
    380 ECES
    Water and Fuels Systems Maintenance
    al dhafra

