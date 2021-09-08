This video is a PSA created to entertainingly inform/remind the Al Dhafra Air Base population about community standards when it comes to maintaining the shared showers and latrines around base.
|08.09.2021
|08.13.2021 05:33
|PSA
|809999
|210809-F-VZ160-1001
|DOD_108509340
|00:02:53
|AE
|1
|1
This work, 380th AEW Facilities Maintenance: Bathroom Bandit, by SSgt JaoTorey Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
