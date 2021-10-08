Garuda Shield 2021: One World Terrain Drone

U.S. Army Military intelligence Soldiers with Task Force Warrior train on the One World Terrain drone and mapping system at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 10, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (US Army video by Spc. Rachel Christensen)
|08.10.2021
|08.12.2021 23:51
|Package
|BATURAJA, ID
