    Garuda Shield 2021: One World Terrain Drone

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.10.2021

    Video by Spc. Rachel Christensen 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Military intelligence Soldiers with Task Force Warrior train on the One World Terrain drone and mapping system at Baturaja Training Area, Indonesia, on August 10, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a two-week joint-exercise between the United States Army and Tentara Nasional Indonesia (TNI-AD Indonesia Armed Forces). The purpose of this joint-exercise is to enhance and enrich the jungle warfare ability of both the U.S. Army and Indonesian Army. (US Army video by Spc. Rachel Christensen)

    MORE LIKE THIS

