New Marines with Lima Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in a motivational run at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, Aug. 12, 2021. Following graduation Aug. 12, the new Marines will be transported to Camp Pendleton, Calif., to begin their next phase of training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Anthony D. Pio)
This work, Lima Company Motivational Run, by Cpl Anthony Pio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
