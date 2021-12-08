Navy JROTC students graduate with a FAA Private Pilot’s License

210812-N-WF272-1003 DOVER, Del. (Aug. 12, 2021) An interview with an Eagle’s Landing High School senior Damon Burton, a native of McDonough, Ga., who completed an intensive eight-week aviation training program at Delaware State University in Dover, Delaware, achieving FAA Private Pilot’s License through a Navy JROTC scholarship program. The program is designed to increase diversity in the field of aviation. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan)
|08.12.2021
|08.12.2021 23:51
|Interviews
|809968
|210812-N-WF272-1003
|DOD_108509074
|00:01:54
|DOVER, DE, US
|MCDONOUGH, GA, US
|0
|0
