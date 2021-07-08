SSgt Amber Nicole Gicker Conference Room Dedication (Social Media)

The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, dedicated its headquarters conference room in memory of Staff Sgt. Amber Nicole Gicker during a ceremony Aug. 7, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Gicker, a former 192nd Intelligence Squadron operations intelligence analyst, passed away in October 2020 after battling cancer for more than a year. She served over eight years in the Regular Air Force before joining the VaANG in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 19:16
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809943
|VIRIN:
|210812-Z-PZ006-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108508741
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VA, US
|Hometown:
|BORGER, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
