SSgt Amber Nicole Gicker Conference Room Dedication (Social Media)

The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, dedicated its headquarters conference room in memory of Staff Sgt. Amber Nicole Gicker during a ceremony Aug. 7, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Gicker, a former 192nd Intelligence Squadron operations intelligence analyst, passed away in October 2020 after battling cancer for more than a year. She served over eight years in the Regular Air Force before joining the VaANG in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)