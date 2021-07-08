Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SSgt Amber Nicole Gicker Conference Room Dedication (Social Media)

    HAMPTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham, Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr, Staff Sgt. Johnisa Roberts and Tech. Sgt. Eugene Silvers

    192nd Wing

    The 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, dedicated its headquarters conference room in memory of Staff Sgt. Amber Nicole Gicker during a ceremony Aug. 7, 2021, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Gicker, a former 192nd Intelligence Squadron operations intelligence analyst, passed away in October 2020 after battling cancer for more than a year. She served over eight years in the Regular Air Force before joining the VaANG in 2017. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

    This work, SSgt Amber Nicole Gicker Conference Room Dedication (Social Media), by TSgt Lucretia Cunningham, SSgt Bryan Myhr, SSgt Johnisa Roberts and TSgt Eugene Silvers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia Air National Guard
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    Lucretia Cunningham
    192nd Wing
    Amber Nicole Gicker

