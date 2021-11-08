Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3d Marine Division conducts JTAC training at LSE21

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct close air support training during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. Oliva Sanchez is a native of Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 19:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809940
    VIRIN: 210811-M-IN847-1001
    Filename: DOD_108508702
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    This work, 3d Marine Division conducts JTAC training at LSE21, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

