U.S. Marines with 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, conduct close air support training during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. Oliva Sanchez is a native of Brownsville, Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809940
|VIRIN:
|210811-M-IN847-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108508702
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Marine Division conducts JTAC training at LSE21, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS
