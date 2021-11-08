U.S. Marines with 3d Radio Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, set up satellite communications in an Expeditionary Advanced Base during Large Scale Exercise 2021 at Pacific Missile Range Facility Barking Sands, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 11, 2021. LSE 2021 is a live, virtual, and constructive exercise employing integrated command and control, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and sensors across the joint force to expand battlefield awareness, share targeting data, and conduct long-range precision strikes in support of naval operations in a contested and distributed maritime environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 19:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809932
|VIRIN:
|210811-M-AR498-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108508544
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 3d Intel Battalion Communications during LSE 21, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
