MQ-9 maintenance at Northern Strike 21

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gallego, 214th Maintenance Squadron flight chief from Fort Huachuca, Arizona, is assigned to the MQ-9 Reaper at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan; footage collected on Aug. 2 & 4, 2021. Gallego is deployed with MQ-9 to Alpena CRTC during Northern Strike 21. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rudolph Deiss)