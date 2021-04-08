U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jorge Gallego, 214th Maintenance Squadron flight chief from Fort Huachuca, Arizona, is assigned to the MQ-9 Reaper at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan; footage collected on Aug. 2 & 4, 2021. Gallego is deployed with MQ-9 to Alpena CRTC during Northern Strike 21. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rudolph Deiss)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809930
|VIRIN:
|210812-Z-SJ425-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_108508527
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MQ-9 maintenance at Northern Strike 21, by TSgt Rudolph Deiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
