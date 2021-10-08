This is a quick video highlight the 325th MDG Public Health shop. We sat down with SrA Peterson to explain all of the things that go into Public health and what some people may not know about the shop.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 18:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|809925
|VIRIN:
|210810-F-FN051-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108508471
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Shop Spotlight: Public Health, by SrA Jacob Dastas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
