Shop Spotlight: Public Health

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/809925" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is a quick video highlight the 325th MDG Public Health shop. We sat down with SrA Peterson to explain all of the things that go into Public health and what some people may not know about the shop.