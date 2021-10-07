Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    07.10.2021

    Video by Airman Allison Martin 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Airman Allison Martin, 5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs, asks airmen what they would do if they were commander for a day on Minot Air Force Base, July 10, 2021. Random AF is a video series where we ask random Airmen random questions.

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 18:42
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 809920
    VIRIN: 210710-F-PX509-001
    Filename: DOD_108508397
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    5th Bomb Wing
    91st Missile Wing
    Team Minot
    Allison Martin
    Random AF

