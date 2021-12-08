Slated Version - Around the Air Force: The Challenge of China, New Uniform Updates, Historic Landing

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Today's look around the Air Force highlights Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr.’s comments at the National Press Club about the challenge China presents, new uniform and dress and appearance updates for the service are coming this Fall, and aircraft, including A-10s, make a historic landing on a U.S. highway as part of readiness exercise Northern Strike 21.