    Firefighting training at Alpena CRTC during NS21

    ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rudolph Deiss 

    110th Wing

    Fire Chief Jeremy Wohlford is assigned to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center; footage collected on Aug. 9 and 10, 2021. Wohlford is in charge of firefighting training at Alpena CRTC. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rudolph Deiss)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 20:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809918
    VIRIN: 210812-Z-SJ425-0011
    Filename: DOD_108508350
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Firefighting training at Alpena CRTC during NS21, by TSgt Rudolph Deiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fire fighters
    National Guard
    fire fighting training
    Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

