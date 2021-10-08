Fire Chief Jeremy Wohlford is assigned to the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center; footage collected on Aug. 9 and 10, 2021. Wohlford is in charge of firefighting training at Alpena CRTC. Northern Strike is an opportunity to build interoperability with other units and multinational partners while training in realistic multi-domain environments. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Rudolph Deiss)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 20:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809918
|VIRIN:
|210812-Z-SJ425-0011
|Filename:
|DOD_108508350
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|ALPENA COMBAT READINESS TRAINING CENTER, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Firefighting training at Alpena CRTC during NS21, by TSgt Rudolph Deiss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
