    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Air Force Training Day 3

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Team Air Force conducted training for the upcoming Department of Defense Warrior Games in September. Here are highlights the last few days of training and the Closing Ceremony.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 18:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 809916
    VIRIN: 210812-F-OR487-002
    PIN: 210812
    Filename: DOD_108508328
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Air Force Training Day 3, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Swimming

    Cycling

    Warriors

    Archery

    Adaptive Sports

    TAGS

    Warrior Games
    Training
    Adaptive Sports
    AFW2

