Team Air Force conducted training for the upcoming Department of Defense Warrior Games in September. Here are highlights the last few days of training and the Closing Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 18:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|809916
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-OR487-002
|PIN:
|210812
|Filename:
|DOD_108508328
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Air Force Training Day 3, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
