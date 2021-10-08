What's Up USASAC: Antiterrorism Awareness Month

Donnell Sampson, a Security Specialist with U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G-2 Directorate, shares some information about Antiterrorism Awareness Month.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 14:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|809866
|VIRIN:
|210810-A-JJ298-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108507623
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
