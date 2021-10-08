Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What's Up USASAC: Antiterrorism Awareness Month

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Video by Richard Bumgardner 

    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command

    Donnell Sampson, a Security Specialist with U.S. Army Security Assistance Command's G-2 Directorate, shares some information about Antiterrorism Awareness Month.

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 809866
    VIRIN: 210810-A-JJ298-001
    Filename: DOD_108507623
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US 

    TAGS

    Richard Bumgardner
    Army Antiterrorism
    USASAC
    U.S. Army Security Assistance Command
    Donnell Sampson

