Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Forces Participate in LSE 2021

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) - Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 and Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 prepare gear and enter the water to conduct a salvage of a sunken object. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit Two respond to a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO), and Sailors assigned to MDSU 2 area search platoon use a MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned undersea vehicle to scan the bottom of the harbor for UXO and other potential hazards, all during a port damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist (MC) Jeff Atherton, MC2 Maria Llanos and MCSN Chris Stachyra/Released)