VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) - Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 and Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 prepare gear and enter the water to conduct a salvage of a sunken object. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit Two respond to a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO), and Sailors assigned to MDSU 2 area search platoon use a MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned undersea vehicle to scan the bottom of the harbor for UXO and other potential hazards, all during a port damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist (MC) Jeff Atherton, MC2 Maria Llanos and MCSN Chris Stachyra/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 14:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809864
|VIRIN:
|210812-N-CS075-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_108507563
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Forces Participate in LSE 2021, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
