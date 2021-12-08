Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Forces Participate in LSE 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Jeff Atherton 

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Aug. 12, 2021) - Navy divers from Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit (MDSU) 2 and Underwater Construction Team (UCT) 1 prepare gear and enter the water to conduct a salvage of a sunken object. Explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technicians assigned to EOD Mobile Unit Two respond to a simulated unexploded ordnance (UXO), and Sailors assigned to MDSU 2 area search platoon use a MK 18 Mod 1 unmanned undersea vehicle to scan the bottom of the harbor for UXO and other potential hazards, all during a port damage repair drill as part of Large-Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist (MC) Jeff Atherton, MC2 Maria Llanos and MCSN Chris Stachyra/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809864
    VIRIN: 210812-N-CS075-1005
    Filename: DOD_108507563
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Forces Participate in LSE 2021, by CPO Jeff Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NECC
    MDSU2
    UCT1
    EODMU2
    EODGRU2
    LSE 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT