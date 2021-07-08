Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    434th Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexa Culbert 

    434th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 434th air refueling wing performed a deployment readiness exercise, August 6 – 8, 2020. The purpose of the exercise was to test the wing’s proficiency in processing personnel and equipment from Grissom to a deployed location.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809862
    VIRIN: 210812-F-DK648-1001
    Filename: DOD_108507517
    Length: 00:10:41
    Location: GRISSOM AIR RESERVE BASE, IN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 434th Air Refueling Wing Readiness Exercise B-Roll, by SSgt Alexa Culbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Air Force
    Exercise
    Readiness
    Deployment
    Readiness Exercise
    Grissom Air Reserve Base
    Grissom
    PDF Line
    Grissom ARB
    434th ARW
    Pallet Building
    434th Air Refueling Wing
    3N0X6

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT