210811-N-TP544-3001 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 11, 2021) Sailors assigned to San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) fire M240B machine guns during a gun shoot in Arlington’s boat valley Aug. 11, 2021, as Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise (LSE 2021). LSE 2021 demonstrates the Navy’s ability to employ precise, lethal, and overwhelming force globally across three naval component commands, five numbered fleets, and 17 time zones. LSE 2021 merges live and synthetic training capabilities to create an intense, robust training environment. It will connect high-fidelity training and real-world operations, to build knowledge and skills needed in today’s complex, multi-domain, and contested environment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Taylor Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 13:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809858
|VIRIN:
|210811-N-TP544-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_108506971
|Length:
|00:00:33
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Arlington Sailors participate in Large-Scale Exercise 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
