B-roll from the cockpit of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter forward deployed from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Aug. 11, 2021. The 4 people were rescued after reporting they were disabled and taking on water; no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|809854
|VIRIN:
|210811-G-G0107-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108506899
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, Pilot Point of View: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues 4 off disabled vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT