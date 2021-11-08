Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pilot Point of View: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues 4 off disabled vessel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    B-roll from the cockpit of a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter forward deployed from Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, Aug. 11, 2021. The 4 people were rescued after reporting they were disabled and taking on water; no injuries were reported. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809854
    VIRIN: 210811-G-G0107-1003
    Filename: DOD_108506899
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 6
    High-Res. Downloads: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilot Point of View: Coast Guard helicopter crew rescues 4 off disabled vessel, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAR
    search and rescue
    Jayhawk
    air station clearwater
    helicopter

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT