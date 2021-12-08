Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day in the Life of a Weapons Maintainer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Airman Immanuel Bailey, 757th Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament systems technician, takes us through his day and explains how his job impacts the mission.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 16:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809845
    VIRIN: 210812-F-LY743-1001
    Filename: DOD_108506788
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day in the Life of a Weapons Maintainer, by A1C Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    Maintainer
    Weapons
    Day in the Life
    NellisAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT