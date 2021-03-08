Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-10 Thunderbolt II support combat search and rescue mission at Northern Strike 21-2

    GWINN, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    Maintainers from the 127th Maintenance Group, Michigan Air National Guard, rearm, refuel and service the A-10 Thunderbolt II at the Sawyer International Airport in the Upper Peninsula’s Gwinn, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2021. These maintainers supported a Combat Search and Rescue mission in support of Northern Strike 21-2 by completing all required maintenance actions in less than one hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 14:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 809843
    VIRIN: 210803-Z-WT190-2013
    Filename: DOD_108506767
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: GWINN, MI, US 

    Downloads: 29
    High-Res. Downloads: 29

    This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II support combat search and rescue mission at Northern Strike 21-2, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint force
    exercise
    National Guard
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Northern Strike 21

