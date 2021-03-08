Maintainers from the 127th Maintenance Group, Michigan Air National Guard, rearm, refuel and service the A-10 Thunderbolt II at the Sawyer International Airport in the Upper Peninsula’s Gwinn, Michigan, Aug. 3, 2021. These maintainers supported a Combat Search and Rescue mission in support of Northern Strike 21-2 by completing all required maintenance actions in less than one hour. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pagan)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 14:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|809843
|VIRIN:
|210803-Z-WT190-2013
|Filename:
|DOD_108506767
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|GWINN, MI, US
|Downloads:
|29
|High-Res. Downloads:
|29
This work, A-10 Thunderbolt II support combat search and rescue mission at Northern Strike 21-2, by SSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
