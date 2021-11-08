Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 night takeoff

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Benjamin Ingold 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    B-roll of an F-16 Fighting Falcon taking off from Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina August 11, 2021.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 809842
    VIRIN: 210811-F-CD693-1001
    Filename: DOD_108506765
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-16 night takeoff, by SSgt Benjamin Ingold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    night
    f-16
    fighter jet
    fighting falcon
    viper
    air force

