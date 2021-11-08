Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Depot's New Commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Video by Clester Burdell and Ben Williams

    Anniston Army Depot

    New Depot Commander, COL Eric McCoy, discusses his thoughts and perspectives in his first visit to The Morning Show.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.12.2021 11:36
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 809835
    VIRIN: 210811-A-A4502-0003
    Filename: DOD_108506651
    Length: 00:16:23
    Location: ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Depot's New Commander, by Clester Burdell and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Alabama
    U.S. Army
    Anniston
    TACOM
    Anniston Army Depot
    The Morning Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT