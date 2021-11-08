New Depot Commander, COL Eric McCoy, discusses his thoughts and perspectives in his first visit to The Morning Show.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2021 11:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|809835
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-A4502-0003
|Filename:
|DOD_108506651
|Length:
|00:16:23
|Location:
|ANNISTON ARMY DEPOT, AL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Depot's New Commander, by Clester Burdell and Ben Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
